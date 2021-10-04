Piers Morgan: Katie Couric deserves a 'ringside seat' in 'Hell' for her treatment of female colleagues

Piers Morgan lashed out at Katie Couric in a scathing column on Monday, calling her a hypocrite who deserves a "ringside seat" in "hell" for her treatment of female competitors in the workplace as detailed in her new memoir.

The outspoken former "Good Morning Britain" host referenced excerpts from Couric's autobiography "Going There" in a column published by the "Daily Mail," where he charged the longtime NBC anchor of violating the very principle she claims to live by when it comes to female empowerment and women in her industry.

Couric reveals herself to be a "nasty piece of work who chews up female colleagues and competitors like a hungry hippo gorging on watermelon," Morgan writes. "Her idea of feminist trailblazing is to bully, intimidate, abuse and damage other women."

In the book, Couric reportedly criticizes several females in the industry, including her longtime rival Diane Sawyer, and Martha Stewart. She also reportedly takes aim at former "Today" host Deborah Norville, claiming that her "relentless perfectionism" was a turn-off for viewers. Norville was reportedly "too stunned and, frankly, hurt to comment."

Couric also reveals she did not help then-newcomer Ashleigh Banfield because it would have been "self-sabotage" to her own career.

"I'd hear her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me," Couric wrote. Banfield said that her father is "senile" and was in a nursing home at the time.

"Couric went there alright," Morgan writes. "And by doing so, she has showed the world that she's a vile, horribly hypocritical, vindictive misogynist who bullied women as a coping mechanism."

Couric went after Morgan on social media over the summer after he criticized Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics. Couric at the time retweeted an image of Morgan, former President Trump, and Charlie Kirk with a caption that read, "Bullying successful women is a coping mechanism for a lot of mediocre men."

Morgan said he was expecting "more inspiring proclamations of supportive sisterhood" in Couric's memoir, "but imagine my surprise when in fact I found the complete opposite?" he wrote. "It turns out that Katie Couric isn't a pro-women anti-bullying icon at all."

Taylor Swift reportedly credits Couric, who has long cast herself as a champion of women's equality, for passing on the famous words of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women."

"If there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women, mean-girl Katie Couric is going to have a ringside seat after her women-trashing book reveals her lectures about female equality and bullying to be the rankest hypocrisy," Morgan wrote."

"After 'Going There' is published, the Devil may need to reserve a seat for the ghastly author," he added. "Not least because if this stuff is what she's prepared to openly admit to, the mind boggles as to what else she got up to that she deemed too awful to share."