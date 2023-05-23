Piers Morgan battles trans activist over transgender athletes in women's sports: 'You are totally oblivious'

Fox Nation host and political commentator Piers Morgan sparred with activist Riz Possnett over transgender athletes in women's sports and gender ideology, calling her "totally oblivious" on his show Monday.

Morgan said that he contacted the president of Oxford University's LGBT society but was told that since he was a "right-wing" news anchor, which would make the conversation difficult.

Possnett defended the president of Oxford's LGBT society and said that Morgan's show was part of a wider "program of hate."

The conversation quickly devolved into a heated debate as both Morgan and Possnett interrupted each other.

"Here's my problem with the rest of your colleagues," Morgan said to Possnett, "they don't want to debate me because they don't want to hear someone saying something that they don't like."

"With regards to a debate, first of all, I don't believe that trans lives should be a debate," Possnett told Morgan.

"No one’s debating trans lives. No one’s debating trans rights to fairness and equality. I’ve only ever supported trans rights to fairness and equality," Morgan said, defending himself.

Morgan also posted the exchange on Twitter, where it has over 213,000 views.

"But if you’re going to stand there now on television and say that what’s happening now in women’s sports, for example, is anything but grotesquely unfair and unequal, then say so, if you genuinely believe it," Morgan told Possnett.

"I think what's grotesquely unfair and unequal,' Possnett responded, "is the violence and hatred that trans people are consistently facing in the media, in person, in public and online."

"That wasn't my question," Morgan shot back.

"Is it fair that trans athletes are now demolishing women born with female biological bodies at women’s sports. Is that fair? Yes or no?" Morgan said, pressing Possnett.

"This is a really boring point but I’m happy to answer it. That’s not happening," Possnett said before getting into another spat with Morgan.

"Oh it’s not happening. All right. You’re obviously not reading the papers. You’re not watching TV. You are totally oblivious to the reality of what's happening."

"Ignorance is bliss, right?" Morgan said.

Morgan also took issue with being called "right-wing" during his debate with Possnett.

"I’m not right-wing. I’ve never been right-wing. You're not right-wing. You object to being called right-wing. I object to being called right-wing. So we found a point of consensus," Morgan said.

Morgan has interviewed swimmer Riley Gaines for opposing transgender athletes in women's sports. Gaines has criticized transgender sports figures like Lia Thomas, who tied with Gaines in a 2022 championship race.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Oxford University's LGBTQ+ society for additional comment.