Pete Hegseth shames DOJ, media for misinformation on Lego Capitol outrage: ‘Don’t expect many corrections’

The Department of Justice walked back remarks regarding the findings of a U.S. Capitol Lego set in the home of a Jan. 6 Capitol Hill rioter and "Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth predicted reporters will show no remorse for spreading misinformation.

The media busted into hysteria after the FBI "confirmed" that a "fully constructed" Lego set of the Capitol Building was found in possession of 27-year-old substitute teacher Robert Morss only for the DOJ to announce Friday that the playset was in fact still in its box.

"The authorities tell us it was merely a miscommunication," he said. "But, of course, don’t expect many corrections from the media. They simply saw this as more damning evidence that right-wing militias pre-planned the attack on the Capitol by building a detailed schematic in their Lego-filled headquarters."

FENCE SURROUNDING US CAPITOL DISMANTLED MORE THAN 6 MONTHS AFTER RIOT

Hegseth asked: "How could federal prosecutors make such a careless mistake?" The host suggested this is the product of Attorney General Merrick Garland setting a benchmark for 500 arrests following the investigation.

"Apparently numerical quotas—mostly for trespassing—are the gold standard of lady justice these days," he said. "Our justice system functions at lightning pace when they’re trying to lock up as many Trump supporters as possible."

Morss was arrested on several charges including assaulting police officers and has been behind bars for a month. According to Hegseth, federal prosecutors are attempting to use his unopened Lego set as grounds to keep Morss locked up until his trial.

Hegseth pointed out that Morss is not alone while other jailed protesters include Jonathan Morris who was denied release to attend his Vietnam veteran father’s funeral, an 18-year-old high school senior from Georgia and a 70-year-old Virginia farmer.

"Biden’s DOJ has gone out of its way to bring the hammer down on anyone who set foot near the capitol on Jan. 6," he said. "Every trespasser in a MAGA hat must be hunted down."