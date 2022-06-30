Pete Hegseth rips American Rescue Plan funding left's education agenda: 'Indicting America with COVID money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth ripped funds in President Biden's $1.9T American Rescue Plan being given to "oral historians" researching anti-racism and "Latinx" histories Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

PETE HEGSETH: This is all this is how government works. This is how education works in our country. Today, the unions who controlled the Democrats say we need COVID money to buy masks and ventilation. They spend none of it on masks and ventilation and all of it on cultural programs to continue to consolidate and hire oral historians, counselors, advisers, and consultants, many of which are almost all of which. Find me one thing these days. It's a prerogative coming out of education or the Endowment for the Humanities that isn't about anti-racism or diversity, equity, and inclusion. You want to talk if we want to talk about how Black communities were treated unfairly in the early 19th Century. Let's talk about it. Let's get let's have people speak about it and share it in the classroom. This is not about hiding what happened. We want to talk about the history, sins included. This is about indicting America with COVID money. And there's still tens of hundreds of millions awash out there that the unions control.



