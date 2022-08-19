Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth: The Left wants to tear up the Constitution

Pete Hegseth says the Left has always looked down on America

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Pete Hegseth: The Left has been rooting for a national divorce Video

Pete Hegseth: The Left has been rooting for a national divorce

Fox News host Pete Hegseth calls out Democrats for looking down on the U.S. Constitution on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Pete Hegseth called out the Democratic Party for looking down on the United States on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

PETE HEGSETH: The Left has always looked down on America. They want to tear up the Constitution, overturn it and rewrite it. If they had the power, they would. They don't want equal justice, God-given rights, free speech. They want to radically change our national fundamentals. Pick it, pack the Court, national popular vote, abolish the filibuster, you name it, all in the name of "democracy." It's their favorite word.  

It has been for progressives for over 100 years. They thought we were a democracy. We've always been a constitutional republic. Before Obama was elected in 2008, he said that we were just days away from "fundamentally transforming the United States of America." Did Obama think America was broken? A puzzle that was in a million pieces and had to be put together?  

It's like if you were dating someone and you tell them, "Hey, baby, I love you so much. You're amazing. We should spend our lives together. We should get married, but before I propose, I'm going to need you to fundamentally transform yourself." Sounds a lot like true love, exactly what every future fiancée wants to hear. Democrats are like America's toxic ex.  

