Pete Hegseth: The left and their 'media handlers' won't stop trying to delegitimize Trump

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said Friday that despite the Senate impeachment trial potentially coming to an end in the coming days, the left and the mainstream media will continue to attempt to delegitimize President Trump.

“The formality of this [impeachment] process may come to an end because just enough Republican senators held together to the very end to block witnesses. Barely. And the president [being] acquitted was a formality at the beginning anyway,” Hegseth told “Fox & Friends," explaining what he believes will come next after the impeachment trial ends.

“I don’t believe for a second that the left and their handlers in the media will accept the presidency of Donald Trump," he said, arguing the left and the media used the same "playbook" that they did in trying to block Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, including a last-minute "bombshell" leak of John Bolton's book manuscript.

"Whether it’s this election or the next one, they’re going to keep coming," he continued, arguing that the left will not stop claiming that Trump is an "illegitimate" president.

He said Trump deserves a "victory lap" after he's acquitted, but predicted that the next wave of attacks from Democrats will not be far behind.

After key swing-vote Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. came out against additional witnesses ahead of the impeachment trial vote, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday said that now the possibility of additional witnesses has “plummeted” and Trump will soon be acquitted.

Alexander announced late Thursday night that he would not support additional witnesses in Trump's "shallow, hurried and wholly partisan" Senate impeachment trial, seemingly ending Democrats' hopes of hearing testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and paving the way for the president's acquittal perhaps as soon as Friday night.