Democrats pushing permanent COVID pandemic to continue 'big government assault' on America: Pete Hegseth

Omicron hasn't arrived in the United States yet, but Democrats are already stoking fear, host says on 'Fox News Primetime'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Zero percent credibility on COVID means 100 percent fear: Hegseth

'Fox News Primetime' host blasts the left's pandemic power grab.

"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth accuses "failing" Democrats of attempting to capitalize on COVID by creating a panic and exploiting the pandemic.

PETE HEGSETH: Omicron hasn’t even arrived yet, and Democrats are already tightening their grip on executive power. First comes the state of emergency, then what comes next? Are more lockdowns next? How about mask mandates or new vaccine requirements for everybody? 

We told you last night the Democrats were using their 2019 COVID playbook to create a new panic here in 2021. And with the 2022 midterm elections right around the corner, why wouldn’t Democrats just dust off their trusty 2020 election guide. 

How long until we see the increased push for even more mail-in voting? Universal mail-in voting. No voter identification needed or even allowed. Nancy Pelosi named her top priority H.R.1 [For the People Act of 2021], a voting bill, for a reason. That went so well last time, didn’t it? For them.

This article was written by Fox News staff.