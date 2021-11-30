Democrats pushing permanent COVID pandemic to continue 'big government assault' on America: Pete Hegseth

"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth accuses "failing" Democrats of attempting to capitalize on COVID by creating a panic and exploiting the pandemic.

PETE HEGSETH: Omicron hasn’t even arrived yet, and Democrats are already tightening their grip on executive power. First comes the state of emergency, then what comes next? Are more lockdowns next? How about mask mandates or new vaccine requirements for everybody?

We told you last night the Democrats were using their 2019 COVID playbook to create a new panic here in 2021. And with the 2022 midterm elections right around the corner, why wouldn’t Democrats just dust off their trusty 2020 election guide.

How long until we see the increased push for even more mail-in voting? Universal mail-in voting. No voter identification needed or even allowed. Nancy Pelosi named her top priority H.R.1 [For the People Act of 2021], a voting bill, for a reason. That went so well last time, didn’t it? For them.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: