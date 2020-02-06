Pete Buttigieg responds on 'The View' to Iowa supporter who objected to him having same-sex partner

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buittigieg offered an olive branch to the Iowa caucus voter who wanted to rescind her support for him after learning that he had a same-sex partner.

“Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?” the woman asked in a video widely circulated on social media. Nikki van den Heever, a Buttigieg precinct captain, suggested to the woman that Buttigieg's relationship shouldn't matter, but the woman said otherwise.

“It all just went right down the toilet is where it just went," the woman said.

"The View" played that video for Buttigieg when he appeared on the show on Thursday.

“What I want her to know is that I’m running to be her president, too,” he said.

“Of course, I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about, that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she's married ... even if because she can't see that, that she won't vote for me, I am still -- if I am elected president -- going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people she loves, as I will work to serve every American whether they supported me or not," he added.

The co-hosts seemed flabbergasted by the woman's response.

"You were on the cover of Time Magazine with your husband!" co-host Meghan McCain said.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Buttigieg how he would overcome "religious bigotry."

"Mayor Pete, it's about religion with a lot of people. It's not just that they're -- you know, they think you're gay and so it's a deal breaker. They think it says this in the Bible, see, and that's the thing to overcome," Behar said.

Behar's question came amid an ongoing debate surrounding Buttigieg's faith, which is Episcopalian.

While that faith has switched on the issue, many evangelical and Catholics endorse the view held for centuries in Christianity -- that homosexuality is a sin and marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. Christians refer to biblical books like Leviticus, Romans, and 1 Corinthians, which explicitly refer to same-sex relations.

During his interview on Thursday, Buttigieg argued that people didn't need to vote a particular way because of their faith.

"And if your faith guides you, I think at a time like this, what about 'I was hungry and you fed me,' what about 'I was a stranger and you welcomed me?'" he asked, referring to sayings from Jesus, the seminal figure of the New Testament.