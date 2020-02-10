Pete Buttigieg mocked for 'pandering' with Oscars tweet celebrating diversity among nominees

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was mocked on social media over his tweet commemorating this year's Oscars ceremony.

There was a bit of controversy leading up to this year's Academy Awards for its lack of diverse acting nominees and for female filmmakers being completely shut out of the Best Director category, both slights were repeatedly eluded to during the telecast.

Buttigieg, however, still celebrated the diversity among those who were nominated with a tweet ahead of the ceremony.

Congratulations to all of tonight's #Oscars nominees. Great films allow us to momentarily inhabit the lives and the hearts and the challenges of another person. That matters. And that's why I'm glad to see Hair Love, Little Women, and For Sama included among this year's nominees," Buttigieg wrote.

"Hair Love" is the Oscar-winning animated short film starring a black family, "Little Women" won the Oscar for Best Costume Design but Greta Gerwig was snubbed for even a Best Director nomination despite the flick's Best Picture nomination, and Best Documentary nominee "For Sama" was about the experience of a mother and her infant daughter amid the Syrian civil war.

Critics on Twitter had some fun at the former Indiana mayor's expense.

"Pandering Level: 1,000," Twitter user Tom Taylor reacted.

"Thanks, I love what films are," podcast host Cody Johnston tweeted.

Buttigieg has not had the greatest streak on social media. The 2020 hopeful was slammed last week for tweeting a picture with a saying critics claim "literally doesn't mean anything."

"The shape of our democracy is the issue that affects every other issue," Buttigieg wrote, sparking confusion and mockery.

The Buttigieg campaign was also called out for adding fake audience applause to town hall clips it shared on social media.