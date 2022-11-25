PETA roasted over 'deranged' Thanksgiving tweets: 'Nobody takes these people seriously'

Animal rights activist group PETA's Thanksgiving tweets were so bizarre to some that they quickly drew taunts from people on both the left and right.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals tweeted a provocative cartoon depicting a turkey family in the likeness of humans eating a small roasted human for Thanksgiving.

The caption read, "POV [point of view]: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathered around your dead body to share why they're thankful."

However, the message the group was trying to send quickly backfired.

Several users replied to the tweet by sharing images of their own turkey dinners. Others questioned why the female turkey had a "baby bump" and pointed out humans at least kill turkeys in a more ethical manner compared to their animal predators.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy joked, "The turkeys must be destroyed before they rebel against us."

Cartoonist Jon Rosenberg tweeted, "I’m going to eat two turkeys to make up for the turkey you refuse to eat. You’re welcome."

Other users pointed out the cartoon wasn't even biologically accurate, with one writing, "Also, birds lay eggs, they don’t get pregnant."

"The most deranged part of this is that they took the extra step of making the mom turkey pregnant," Ian Boudreau wrote.

National Review's Jeffrey Blehar mocked, "Yeah wow man, that would really suck. Good thing we evolved to be apex predators and not flightless birds."

Another strange Thanksgiving cartoon from PETA also attracted critics.

Three people with sinister smiles are seen eating a live turkey while saying, "I can't wait to slurp up these juices!" The caption read, "And some folks still think Tofurky is weird."

British comedian and musician Andrew O'Neill called the organization a "scam."

"I remain convinced PETA is a scam, designed to discredit the animal rights movement," he tweeted.

Conservative writer Jeff Charles called out the cartoon for having racist undertones.

"Notice how these are black and brown folks being depicted as evil turkey eaters. At least we know how PETA thinks of us... And who the hell says 'I can't wait to slurp these juices' when eating turkey? No wonder nobody takes these people seriously!" he tweeted.

Science fiction author Mike Kupari also criticized the cartoon as appearing anti-Semitic and told his followers to "enjoy some turkey just to spite these freaks."

PETA has long drawn controversy over its ad campaigns and strange stunts to protest the human consumption of animals.

Last year, PETA was similarly mocked on social media for ordering people to stop "using animals as insults" because it "perpetuates speciesism."