Sen. Perdue hopes Senate will vote on impeachment articles Friday: 'We've heard all the evidence'

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., on Thursday said he hopes a vote on the impeachment articles happens on Friday due to the House Democrats “failing” to prove that the charges “rise to the level of impeachment."

“[Impeachment] is shutting the Senate down. We’ve heard all of the evidence now. It’s become very repetitive as you can see last night. It’s time to move to a vote on [an] acquittal as soon as possible,” Perdue said on "America’s Newsroom.”

The Georgia senator also addressed Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and other Democrats' push to call relevant fact witnesses claiming that "the purpose of a trial is to get to the truth about what happened."

On Wednesday, Van Hollen told the "America's Newsroom" hosts that calls from some Republican senators to have the Biden family testify – if former National Security Adviser John Bolton were to be brought into the Senate trial – were the reason he introduced an amendment proposing that Chief Justice John Roberts make a ruling for requests of documents and relevant witnesses.

Following Van Hollen’s appearance on “Newsroom,” Perdue said his proposal was just another attempt to “prevaricate and throw confusion into the process.”

Furthermore, Perdue said that it is the Senate’s “job” to adjudicate the evidence and charges of impeachment and not to add evidence into the process of the trial.

Perdue went on to say, “We don’t need any more information to make a ruling on the two Articles of Impeachment that have been brought to us. Period."

