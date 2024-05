Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News contributor and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticized President Biden on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday for waiting nine days to address the anti-Israel campus agitators. The former Democratic presidential candidate warned that anti-American groups are making "great progress" toward their goal of destroying the country "from within."

TULSI GABBARD: We're seeing it before our very eyes. This is not just a grassroots movement that's bubbled up out of nowhere. It's very clearly organized. It's very clearly well funded, and the objectives are very clear. I talked about the influence of this ideological warfare that Islamist terrorist groups are waging here and around the world, and that they have been for hundreds of years. The failure of our leaders to wage that warfare in return with that superior message of what it means to live free in a free society, the foundational principles that are our country. And so we have a situation now where you have people who hate freedom, who hate America and are trying to destroy us from within, are so far making great progress.

President Biden broke his silence on Thursday regarding the anti-Israel demonstrations that are roiling colleges and universities around the nation, condemning the violence that has broken out and saying that "order must prevail."

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent. The American people are heard. In fact, peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues. But neither are we a lawless country. We're a civil society and order must prevail," Biden said at the White House.

Biden, who has been facing mounting media and political pressure to speak out, made the comments Thursday morning as he departed the White House. On his way out, he noted that he would not be calling in the National Guard to quell the protests.