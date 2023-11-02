Pentagon launches UFO reporting site aimed at those with 'firsthand knowledge' of UAPs

The Department of Defense launched a new website Tuesday to report government activity related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, following an announcement it originally made in August.

"Now, in addition to housing photos and videos of potential cases, the website offers those claiming ‘firsthand knowledge of a U.S. Government program/activity related to UAP’ to submit that information to the government," according to NBC News.

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO’s work on UAPs," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in August, when first announcing the website, also explaining that the site will serve as a "one-stop" shop for information that is publicly available.

The site is available at this link: www.aaro.mil.

"We are exploring methods for how the public can do so in the forthcoming third phase of the secure reporting mechanism," All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) head Sean Kirkpatrick said of UAP sightings.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage any current or former U.S. government employees, military or civilian, or contractors who believe that they have firsthand knowledge of a U.S. government UAP program or activity to please come forward using this new secure reporting mechanism," Kirkpatrick reportedly said in the transcript. "We want to hear from you."

Sensitive or classified information should not be included in the form, Kirkpatrick said, explaining it's meant as an "initial point of contact" with his office.

When asked about whistleblowers "and anyone that wants to come forward ... present their case and make their statement, for the record," Kirkpatrick said that "[o]perational reporting is different. That is, pilot’s flying around, and he sees something in his airspace and he needs to report it. That goes through operational channels."

Other prominent advocates for UAP witnesses to have a safe pipeline for reporting of sightings have also started their own reporting forms. Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace (ASA), previously launched a project "to support commercial aircrew and military UAP witnesses who want to share their accounts" of encounters with UAPs.

Graves emphasized to Fox News Digital that there is "no organized process" for UAP witnesses and whistleblowers to apply to testify before Congress.

"So if you are someone in the public, perhaps a veteran that has had experiences that they've witnessed and you don't understand the process, there is really no services available right now," he said.

The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

