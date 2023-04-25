Pennsylvania school district approves controversial African-American studies course that was banned in Florida

A Pennsylvania school district approved the controversial African-American studies course that was banned in Florida.

Back in January, the College Board was pressured to revise a Advanced Placement African-American Studies course, cutting much of the content associated with Black Lives Matter, the queer experience, and other topics that were deemed controversial. The several topics with the course prompted the Florida Department of Education (DOE) to ban the course from being taught in Florida schools.

However, Carlisle Area School Board in Pennsylvania voted unanimously on April 20th to accept the class starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to The Sentinel, Carlisle is one of 700 high schools nationwide to be selected to pilot the course during the upcoming academic year, said Kevin Wagner, a social studies program supervisor.

Carlisle Area School Board member David Miller shared concerns that while the course material is college-based, the classroom setting is in a public high school paid for by taxpayer dollars.

"We have to be mindful," he said, adding that college students tend to be more emotionally mature than high school students.

Carlisle Area School Board member Bruce Clash responded to Miller’s comments saying "History is not comfortable."

"History is not comfortable– the study of the good and the bad, the righteous, the wrong. People need to learn what actually happened and to study how we can make society better and to continue to build upon our faults. I think our teachers are to be trusted and encouraged to let students pursue academic freedom within the appropriate bounds."

Board President Paula Bussard said the goal of having the high school offer AP courses is to prepare students for the academic rigor of higher education.

During the public comment period, a high school junior named Elias Kradel who is enrolled in the Advanced Placement U.S. history class, praised the course.

"It’s very instrumental we represent different perspectives of American history and the perspective of Black people," Kradel told the Board. "Many of the past economic boons enjoyed by the majority population were made possible by slave labor."

"While Blacks make up 13% of the current U.S. population, they hold only 1.5% of its wealth, Kradel added.

Carlisle Area School District oversees 10 schools and 4,891 students. The district's minority enrollment is 40%.

The course, Advanced Placement course in African American studies, covers a variety of Black history and topics and was set to be piloted in about 60 classrooms nationwide this year. The College Board released a revised version of the course on February 1.

The updated version of the course removed its lessons on Black Lives Matter and suggested readings from Kimberlé Crenshaw, the author of "Critical Race theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement." Published on May 1, 1996, the book is a compilation of significant writings that formed and sustained the critical race theory movement.

Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi, and North Dakota have also ordered reviews to see if it conflicts with any state policies regarding the teaching of race.