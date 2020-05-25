Pennsylvania diner hit with suspension order after reopening: The curve is flattened, Gov. Wolf has 'gone too far'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The owners of a York, Pa. diner that reopened in defiance of state coronavirus shutdown orders called out Democrats Monday for going "too far" after the state temporarily revoked their license to operate.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Round the Clock Diner owners Dimos and Christos Sacarellos, who are father and son, said they remain open for Memorial Day customers while they appeal the order.

After a recent appearance on the show, the Sacarelloses said they received notice that their two locations had been shut down, with Christos Sacarellos calling it a "tyrannical temper tantrum" by Gov. Tom Wolf. He said the restaurant has been following CDC guidelines, keeping customers six feet apart and can operate in a safe and responsible way.

"This was only intended to stop the curve. This is not politics now. This is going a little bit too far. Flatten the fear. Let's get back to normal," he added, as his father Dimos argued that Democrats have an "agenda" behind keeping businesses closed.

"[People] want to be free. Everyone, every customer comes in they thank us. Thank you for being open. 'Thank you' when they leave, they thank us again. It's not about the diner. It's about the American people. They want their freedom," Dimos said.

Meantime, some Democrats in Pennsylvania are reportedly beginning to put some pressure on Gov. Wolf about the state’s reopening process two months after his office issued a stay-at-home order.

The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed to a few recent instances where Democrats seemed eager to see bigger steps in the state's reopening, including a letter from State. Sen. Maria Collett that relayed some frustrations of residents in Montgomery County.

The letter last Tuesday informed Wolf that many in her county have seen little evidence that Wolf's administration “recognizes and sympathizes with the added physical, emotional, and financial suffering they are facing as a result of our prolonged stay-at-home conditions, which you know.”

Wolf has maintained that his top priority is safety. However, like other states, residents have suffered financially from coronavirus guidelines. About 2 million Pennsylvania residents have lost their jobs since mid-March.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.