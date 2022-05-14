Pavlich explains why there isn't much interest in finding Supreme Court leaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democrats have tried to "ignore the leak" and push it aside on Saturday's "One Nation," arguing that it follows a pattern of Democrats trying to undermine the court.

KATIE PAVLICH: There's been a lot of speculation about whether this was a liberal clerk, who was clerking for a more left leaning justice. There's also been some accusations from Democrats that this was a conservative on the court leaking this because they want Roe versus Wade overturned. We don't know who it is. We have heard calls from the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that the leaker should be prosecuted if they have broken any laws. The Department of Justice has not expressed much interest in looking at who the leaker is, and certainly they haven't expressed much interest in going after people descending on the homes of conservative justices.

But if you look at the way that the evidence has piled up, Democrats have used this, including the White House. They've tried to ignore the leak, to push it aside, as Jen Psaki said when it first came out, to focus on the issue of Roe versus Wade. And it follows a pattern of Democrats trying to undermine the court, whether it's with court-packing or going after Supreme Court nominees that happen to be appointed by a Republican, trying to get their nomination thrown out. And, of course, you've had Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer standing on the steps of the court just last year during a hearing on a case about abortion threatening Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on that very issue. So it follows the left-leaning pattern, but we do not know who the leaker is.

