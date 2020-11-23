Paula Dean reveals secrets to perfect Thanksgiving menu: Deep fried turkey, sweet potato pie and more

In a special Thanksgiving episode of Fox Nation's "At Home With Paula Deen," the celebrity chef and her sons reveal their foolproof method of deep frying the traditional turkey while whipping up some of their favorite family recipes.

Bringing viewers inside her famous Georgia kitchen -- "back where it all started" -- Dean reveals the tricks of the trade as she prepares her family's tried and true fried turkey, cornbread stuffing, root vegetables, broccoli casserole, sweet potato pie, and more.

PAULA DEAN COOKS UP RIBS FOR LABOR DAY IN SPECIAL FOX NATION EPISODE

Dean begins by massaging the turkey in a coat of oil before applying a thick coat of seasoning.

"When it comes to your turkeys, it's all about personal preference," she says. "Some people like to brown them, some people like to inject ... but I would season my turkey real good and put him in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours."

Later, Dean and her son Michael place the bird in the electric turkey fryer, where it cooks for 41 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I think I'm gonna ask a strong man to help me with this one," Dean says as Michael lowers the bird into the sizzling deep fryer.

"Listen to that y'all, that's like listening to Mozart," she adds.

The trick to a perfect fried turkey is an electric turkey fryer, Dean reveals. "But," she warned, "you must not overfill it. that's the main thing."

CDC UPDATES CORONAVIRUS THANKSGIVING GUIDANCE, URGES AGAINST TRAVEL

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Monday, Dean shared her Thanksgiving corn casserole recipe with host and fellow culinarian Steve Doocy.

Dean's tips, Doocy said, will help viewers elevate their menu "to the next level."

