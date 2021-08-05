Pataki: Cuomo dragging out sexual harassment scandal making it 'worse' for New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo refuses to step down from his post and it's only making it harder on the state, former Gov. George Pataki argued Thursday on "The Story."

"The longer this drags out, the worse it is for New York," he said. "Andrew Cuomo cannot function as governor of New York today. He’s just too preoccupied – criminal cases, civil cases, likely impeachment."

"He can’t function as governor at a time where we have a COVID resurgence, talk about shutdowns, people are going back to school, how do you get people to go back to offices in New York," he continued. "And he can’t function as governor."

CUOMO ACCUSER SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING AG SEXUAL HARASSMENT REPORT: SOMETHING WAS ‘NOT RIGHT’

Since New York Attorney General Letitia James released the report concluding the governor sexually harassed multiple women, Pataki agreed with much of the public that Cuomo has shown no remorse.

"He is not remorseful. He is not apologizing," he said. "So long as he takes that position, I think, yes, he’s just going to hang on as long as he can."

The former governor expressed his disappointment in the New York Assembly for even allowing Cuomo more time to put together a response.

"They’ve been looking at this for months," he said. "They now have the attorney general’s report, one of the most thorough investigative reports in New York State history. And now they say they’re giving Cuomo another eight days to submit additional information to be considered?"

Pataki said he was most upset about the state turning a blind eye to Cuomo’s failure at the height of the pandemic, including his fatal nursing home directive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"15,000 nursing home deaths was something I was railing about from day one when he started putting COVID positive patients in nursing homes," he said. "For whatever reason, that just didn’t seem to catch the interest of the politicians who should’ve been looking at that."

"We have the abuse scandal and that combined with the others, I think, should lead any fair-minded legislator to take a look and say, ‘We need a new governor in New York.’"