Pastor Morgan reflects on Thomas Hooker’s Deuteronomy sermon naming him ‘Father of Democracy’

Teaching Pastor Robert J. Morgan breaks down the history of 17th-century preacher Thomas Hooker and his sermon that shaped America as we know it in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "100 Bible Verses That Made America."

After fleeing from England in disguise, Hooker settled in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he was considered one of the greatest preachers of his time, and advocated for the extension of the right to vote.

Hooker and his congregation migrated south, after facing scrutiny for his Puritan beliefs, on May 31, 1638, to establish the Connecticut-based city of Hartford. There, he famously preached a sermon known as Deuteronomy 1:13 which was considered one of the most important messages in New England history.

‘PRIMETIME ALL THE TIME’: EPISODES OF TUCKER, HANNITY, INGRAHAM HIT FOX NATION JUNE 2

"Choose wise, understanding, and knowledgeable men from among your tribes, and I will make them heads over you," the sermon read.

"The word of God requires that to maintain the peace and union of such a people, there should be an orderly and decent government established according to God to order and dispose of the phrase of the people at all seasons as occasions shall require."

Historians say Hooker’s influence led to the founding of Connecticut’s new Constitution – The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut – which ultimately paved the way for the United States Constitution.

"The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut represent the beginnings of democracy in America," Morgan explained. "Some have called Hooker the father of democracy and his ideas were firmly rooted in the priesthood of the believer based on the gospel of Christ."

Join Fox Nation today for more episodes of "100 Bible Verses That Made America" and other great content.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.