Pastor helps baptize crowd of college students at campus event: A 'movement of the spirit of God'

A pastor who helped baptize a crowd of Alabama college students following a campus worship event said he witnessed a "movement of the spirit of God."

Around 200 Auburn University students reportedly decided to be baptized after attending the Christian service "Unite Auburn." The venue lacked a baptismal pool, so the crowds gathered at a lake to receive their initiation into the Christian faith.

"That wasn't the plan," Harris Creek Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan Pokluda told "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday. "We got in the arena and got to preach from God's Word and at the end... someone texted and said that they hadn't been baptized and they wanted to be baptized. They had believed upon Jesus’ death and resurrection for the forgiveness of sins."

The pastor said he "tried to find water" and then went to the red barn and lake nearby.

"We went out there and thousands of students gathered around the pond," he shared. "Several of them wanted to be baptized. We began to have those conversations to make sure they understood the Gospel, that they hadn't been baptized as a believer before, and we went to dunking."

Pokluda said he had a "front-row seat" to see God moving in young adults.

"There's a work that He is doing and there's a remnant of people saying, ‘Hey, I'm not interested in vaping. I'm not interested in smoking weed, getting high, doing drugs, having sex. I want to live for something more than that. I want to live for forever. I believe there's a God and I believe he has a purpose in my life and I believe he gave his son Jesus to die for my sins, and so I want to live by his spirit,’ and that's what we're seeing, and that's what we saw at Auburn last Tuesday."

Michael Floyd, a student who attended the worship event, explained how young people are "wanting God more" and " seeking Christ ."

"It was just a great time to be in the arena and to see all that happened," Floyd said. "It lets people know that college students are unapologetic about their worship and seeking Christ and that we're rising up to take a stand for the Kingdom of God, and that, hey, it's time to be about our Father's business."