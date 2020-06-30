Parler CEO John Matze provides Twitter alternative: 'People are sick of cancel culture, constant judgment'

Media Angle is a column offering perspectives on the media landscape from the newsmakers themselves.

Parler CEO John Matze is taking on Twitter, offering what he calls a similar social media service, without the censorship.

Parler has seen an increase in popularity lately, especially among conservatives who disagree with Twitter’s rules and regulations. Several Republican lawmakers, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, have already joined the app. Other conservative influencers, such as Dan Bongino, are also Parler advocates.

CNN'S LATEST LOVEFEST CUOMO BROTHERS LOVEFEST SLAMMED: 'SHAM OF JOURNALISTIC PRINICPLES,' 'CLEAR CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Matze has said Parler receives a lot of attention from conservatives because “they seem to be the ones that are most affected by Twitter censorship or Facebook censorship,” but the website is for people from all points on the political spectrum.

In an email interview with Fox News' Media Angle, Matze explained what draws conservatives to Parler, why the platform trusts its users, and what is unacceptable on the website.

Media Angle: Why do you feel Parler is better than Twitter for free speech advocates?

Matze: We don’t censor or editorialize, share or sell user data. The only things we weed out are pornography, threats of violence against someone, and obscene material (think fecal matter).

WILL TRUMP SWITCH FROM TWITTER TO PARLER?

MA: You have described Parler as a “town square” where everyone is welcome. So why is the app so much more popular with conservatives?

Matze: Conservatives have been repeatedly censored and disenfranchised on Twitter and Facebook, so they were looking for a place they could express themselves and share their ideas without being shut down.

MA: Why has there been such a push towards Parler recently?

Matze: People are sick of cancel-culture and constant judgment for any thought process that the “mob” doesn’t approve of. They want free speech and an open platform. We provide that.

AG BARR ON TECH COMPANIES CENSORING VIEWPOINTS: ‘THERE’S SOMETHING VERY DISTURBING ABOUT WHAT’S GOING ON’

MA: Is Parler seeking to attract more liberals?

Matze: Yes, very much yes, we want everyone!

MA: How is content on Parler fact-checked?

Matze: We do not have fact-checkers. We are a public square. We leave it to the responsibility of the community.

MA: Should users be worried about receiving inaccurate information on Parler?

Matze: Our users are wise enough to filter and judge information themselves.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.