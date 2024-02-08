Parent claims to be victim of 'lawfare' after ex-wife, courts try to force son's gender transition

A New York parent told Fox News this week that his ex-wife, with the backing of the legal system, tried to gender transition his young son without his knowledge.

Dennis Hannon of Buffalo told "The Ingraham Angle" he only figured out his son was living what he called a "double life" when a letter from his school arrived addressed to the guardians of "Ruby Rose" Hannon.

Hannon claimed his son always arrived for visitation in male clothing and deduced that the boy had been socially transitioned and was going by female pronouns at school at age 5.

A gender therapist later suggested to the father that the biological boy begin puberty blockers before age 9.

"As it stands right now, I have visitation with my son. I see him a few times a week and every other weekend," Hannon told "The Angle."

He, however, underlined that he's since been stripped of medical decision-making authority for his child.

"There was never any indication that my son had any desire to be a girl, and even after it was discovered through court proceedings that he was socially transitioned in school without a diagnosis of gender dysphoria," he said.

"I was still court ordered to take him to a gender therapist, sometimes once a week. It was $145 per session out of pocket. They didn't accept insurance."

After about 18 months of mandated therapy, Hannon asked the provider to discharge the boy, and the therapist refused. The therapist went on to write a letter to the court about the incident, he claimed, which led to him losing health care authority.

"So, this is lawfare is what it is," Hannon said, later adding that the boy was placed on a treatment plan before any dysphoria diagnosis was ever made.

The father claimed the boy never told him about his time identifying as Ruby Rose, and that he indeed only found out through the aforementioned letter and legal discovery.

In comments to the New York Post, which shares common ownership with Fox News, the mother, Amy Hannon, said her child's case was not as simple as suggested by recent reports.

She reportedly declined to go into specifics, but stressed there are "two sides to every story."

"After having read the story [in the U.K. Daily Mail]… the amount of lies in that story are quite appalling," Amy Hannon told the paper. "It's the child that's important here."

Dennis Hannon told host Laura Ingraham that the boy is now proverbially "awake."

"He understands. Because when this first happened, Laura, everybody wanted to be the voice for him, and there was nobody objecting to it. I couldn't object because I didn't know what I didn't know. It was totally hidden from me," he said.

"And when I spoke out against it, I was labeled a bigot."