Paranormal investigator claims 'dangerous hauntings' in abandoned asylum

Michigan’s infamous Eloise Psychiatric Hospital closed its doors in 1981 and sat frozen for decades.

"Nobody wanted this site," said property owner John Hambrick. He said he bought the land for a single dollar in 2018.

The asylum used medical methods on their patients that were "nothing short of torture," according to " Secrets of the Asylum ," out now on FOX Nation .

Electroshock therapy was common, and they also performed severe water therapies and lobotomies. According to FOX2, Eloise had provided medical services for around 10,000 patients by the end of the 1920s.

As seen in "Secrets of the Asylum," the rooms are scattered with old equipment and furniture. It looks like people are "stepping back in time," said Hambrick.

Hambrick took his daughter Yvonne Hambrick to visit the sight, and she said she felt someone pull her hair while walking the halls.

"There was something here," she said.

Co-owner of the property, Adam Hoffman, told FOX Nation he saw a shadowy figure move along the ceiling.

Even local police claim to have seen shadows lurking in the halls.

Retired Seg. Richard Brooks said he heard footsteps inside Eloise. He sent his K9 unit after the sounds, but the dog stopped and found nothing. He said he saw a shadow and went after it but never caught a person. He said, "It was like chasing a ghost."

"I am 100% positive of what I saw and heard that night," he said.

Ryan Sherwin, a local paranormal investigator and actor, claimed he saw a full-body shadow figure watching and evading him.

Paranormal investigator Scott Porter and psychic medium Stephanie Burke join forces to investigate the site and understand what might be causing these activities.

Porter said the asylum had the "markings of a dangerous haunting."

Hometown Life Westland reports that Hambrick bought the property with intentions to redevelop it into five portions: A hotel, restaurant, event space, bar and a haunted attraction.

FOX2 reported in 2020 that people could attend ghost tours of the asylum . Tickets are still being sold in 2023.

