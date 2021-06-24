Paramount+ series 'The Good Fight' has atheist beg God to let Biden win

The Paramount+ drama "The Good Fight" featured a rare admission of faith from its atheist lead for the sake of electing Democrat Joe Biden as president.

The fifth season of the long-running drama officially premiered on Thursday with the episode "Previously On." In a clip retrieved by Newsbusters, the scene involved the main character Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, watching the 2020 election in real time, courtesy of CBS. Real-life CBS anchor Major Garrett portrayed himself as he goes off-script to describe Lockhart having a "coronary event of some kind" while watching the updates.

CBS DRAMA ‘THE GOOD FIGHT’ SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER TWEETING ‘ASSASINATE,’ ‘PRESIDENT,’ AND ‘TRUMP’

Lockhart then turns her gaze upwards and makes a plead to God.

"God, you know I don’t believe in you, but I will believe in you if Joe Biden wins," Lockhart exclaims. "I’m sorry I know that’s not what Jesus taught. There’s nothing in the New Testament that says ‘believe in me, and I’ll make sure your candidate wins.’ But I need Joe Biden to win. I’m sorry, God, but I just do. I need some faith."

"The Good Fight" frequently promoted left-leaning beliefs in the past, to the point of openly calling for violence against political opponents. Previously, the drama came under fire for an episode that promoted the words "Assassinate" and "Donald Trump" together as well as an episode that declared "some speech requires a more visceral response."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This also followed a frequent pattern in Hollywood and media circles to ridicule or condemn religious thinking except in the case when it’s politically helpful. Similarly, various media outlets in the past have routinely condemned religious groups and beliefs, only to defend Biden for his "deeply Catholic" faith.

"The Good Fight" is a spin-off series to the CBS political drama "The Good Wife." It airs exclusively on Paramount+.