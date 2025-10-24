Palantir CEO defends support of Trump, addresses claims he's gone 'full MAGA'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Palantir CEO Alex Karp defended his support of President Donald Trump against detractors in an exclusive interview on "The Claman Countdown" Thursday.

"I’m really supportive of the president’s, you know, border and national security thing," Karp said. "Those are the only two things that I actually focus on."

Karp's defense of his support of Trump comes ahead of the anticipated Nov. 4 release of a new book about the tech leader and Palantir. Axios reports the book, written by journalist Michael Steinberger, traces how Karp went from a self-described progressive to going "full MAGA."

CHELSEA CLINTON RIPS TRUMP'S 'DISREGARD FOR HISTORY' WITH WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION

Although the Palantir CEO called the biography "mostly true" but "not all true," he argued its author has a little bit of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"I support the president a lot, and [the author] thinks I've gone nuts," Karp explained.

Karp argued Trump deserves credit for several major accomplishments.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH ‘THE CLAMAN COUNTDOWN’S' LATEST INTERVIEWS

"And I think these people that can't learn, at what point can you acknowledge the accomplishments?" he asked. "Like, these are really — like getting the peace deal, closing the border, degrading Iran — are world-historic accomplishments.

PALANTIR'S CEO WARNS THE US IS FACING A 'LEGITIMATION CRISIS' AS DEFENSE EXPERTS MEET AT REAGAN FORUM

"And I don't see why you wouldn't acknowledge that," Karp continued. "But, of course, you know, to many people, if you acknowledge the obvious and extraordinary accomplishments, they think you're deranged."

As the first U.S. CEO to go to Ukraine, Karp revealed what makes him "really respect" Trump.

"[Trump] is actually a peace president," Karp stated. "At Palantir, the idea, and just to what I very much support, is, you know, you want to be so strong that there are no wars. Wars really, really are bad."

He explained why he remains hopeful of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia despite warning it will "cost" many lives.

"As we’ve seen, the president is fully engaged," Karp said. "But I am proud that we're able to support [the Ukrainians]. And they're very, very tough people. I think they will continue fighting until they can reach something that they feel they can accept."

TRUMP’S INTEL DEAL, WITH MORE TO COME, PUTTING GOVERNMENT ON A ROLLER-COASTER RIDE WITH BUSINESS

President Trump called off an anticipated meeting in Budapest, Hungary, with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he didn’t see enough progress toward peace. However, a future summit hasn’t been ruled out, the White House said.

While Trump and Putin spoke over the phone Oct. 16, plans for the meeting were scrapped after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies in an attempt to pressure the Kremlin without committing to deeper U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s war.