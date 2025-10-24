Expand / Collapse search
Palantir CEO defends support of Trump, addresses claims he's gone 'full MAGA'

The tech leader, the first American CEO to visit Ukraine, revealed two main issues where he supports Trump

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Palantir CEO Alex Karp explains why 'we are in an AI arms race' on 'The Claman Countdown' Video

Palantir CEO Alex Karp explains why 'we are in an AI arms race' on 'The Claman Countdown'

Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Lumen CEO Kate Johnson join Liz Claman in a Fox Business exclusive to discuss a multimillion-dollar deal to create fast AI infrastructure.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp defended his support of President Donald Trump against detractors in an exclusive interview on "The Claman Countdown" Thursday.

"I’m really supportive of the president’s, you know, border and national security thing," Karp said. "Those are the only two things that I actually focus on."  

Karp's defense of his support of Trump comes ahead of the anticipated Nov. 4 release of a new book about the tech leader and Palantir. Axios reports the book, written by journalist Michael Steinberger, traces how Karp went from a self-described progressive to going "full MAGA."

CHELSEA CLINTON RIPS TRUMP'S 'DISREGARD FOR HISTORY' WITH WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION

Although the Palantir CEO called the biography "mostly true" but "not all true," he argued its author has a little bit of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Alex Karp looking towards reporters

Palantir CEO Alex Karp arrives for the AI Insight Forum outside the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I support the president a lot, and [the author] thinks I've gone nuts," Karp explained. 

Karp argued Trump deserves credit for several major accomplishments.

"And I think these people that can't learn, at what point can you acknowledge the accomplishments?" he asked. "Like, these are really — like getting the peace deal, closing the border, degrading Iran — are world-historic accomplishments.

PALANTIR'S CEO WARNS THE US IS FACING A 'LEGITIMATION CRISIS' AS DEFENSE EXPERTS MEET AT REAGAN FORUM

"And I don't see why you wouldn't acknowledge that," Karp continued. "But, of course, you know, to many people, if you acknowledge the obvious and extraordinary accomplishments, they think you're deranged."

As the first U.S. CEO to go to Ukraine, Karp revealed what makes him "really respect" Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles

Russia violated NATO airspace Wednesday.  (Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

"[Trump] is actually a peace president," Karp stated. "At Palantir, the idea, and just to what I very much support, is, you know, you want to be so strong that there are no wars. Wars really, really are bad."

He explained why he remains hopeful of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia despite warning it will "cost" many lives.

"As we’ve seen, the president is fully engaged," Karp said. "But I am proud that we're able to support [the Ukrainians]. And they're very, very tough people. I think they will continue fighting until they can reach something that they feel they can accept."

TRUMP’S INTEL DEAL, WITH MORE TO COME, PUTTING GOVERNMENT ON A ROLLER-COASTER RIDE WITH BUSINESS

President Trump called off an anticipated meeting in Budapest, Hungary, with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he didn’t see enough progress toward peace. However, a future summit hasn’t been ruled out, the White House said.

While Trump and Putin spoke over the phone Oct. 16, plans for the meeting were scrapped after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Pentagon

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks  Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

Trump also has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies in an attempt to pressure the Kremlin without committing to deeper U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s war.

