Pacific Palisades high school seeks temporary campus after devastating LA wildfires

Palisades Charter High School (PCHS) in Los Angeles is appealing to the community to help find a new campus after its previous one was severely damaged by the ongoing wildfires in California.

"We started our high school experience during COVID, so that was online, and online didn’t really work for anyone," said Charlie Speiser, the PCHS student body president, during an interview on ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday. "We’re really just trying to get our community back together, and all our Pali Dolphins under one roof again."

The school, which serves around 3,000 students from over 100 zip codes, lost much of its campus to the fires. While the brick main building survived, the wooden bungalows in the back and the athletic fields were destroyed during the blaze.

In a press release, the administration shared that many students and staff have also lost their homes and belongings. "We are asking for the support and assistance of local businesses, organizations, and individuals to assist in finding a safe, accessible space for our school," the release stated.

The Pacific Palisades Fire, along with the Eaton Fire, continues to burn in the Los Angeles area. According to Cal Fire, the wildfires have impacted at least 664 structures, destroying more than 485 of them. Strong winds are increasing the threat of further destruction, and the fires have already claimed 24 lives.

Despite the devastation, Speiser said the community is rallying together.

"All of my personal friends and peers … did lose their houses. Everyone is texting every day, we’re all running errands for each other, really doing everything we can to help each other out. It’s really amazing to see the selflessness of everybody."

The school’s student body is open to learning in any space large enough to accommodate their community, from warehouses to abandoned office buildings.

"We are reaching out to anyone we can," Speiser said. "We really want to get back to in-person (learning) with everyone."

Dr. Pamela Magee, Executive Director and Principal of PCHS, emphasized the importance of finding a temporary campus.

"By coming together, we can ensure that our students can stay in their learning environment, with their friends and mentors, at a time when they need it most," she said.

"We have a unique opportunity to show the strength and resilience of our community in the face of adversity," Magee added.

The school is urging anyone who can assist with locating a temporary space or provide support to contact them at PCHSrecovery@palihigh.org.

Donations to aid the recovery effort can also be made at https://givebutter.com/RaisePali.