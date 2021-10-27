Outrage as Gov. Whitmer goes maskless in DC bar: 'Rules for thee, but not for Ds'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D., was caught going maskless in a bar during her trip to Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, breaking Mayor Muriel Bowser's indoor mask mandate and continuing her tradition of breaking COVID-19 policies.

Whitmer was caught on video without a face covering at the crowded bar at the Hotel Washington. Hotel policy states individuals should be wearing a mask at the bar when they are not actively eating or drinking. Whitmer appeared to be doing neither. Yet several people around her were complying and wearing their masks, the Washington Free Beacon reported. She later canceled her scheduled appearance with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Worse, critics noted she was partying maskless while residents in Benton Harbor, Mich., are dealing with a contaminated water supply amid a lead pipe crisis.

MI RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS ‘SHOCKING’ DOUBLE STANDARD GOV. WHITMER

"Governor Whitmer broke her own rule? That would be shocking except that we've seen this movie before," Fox News contributor Joe Concha told Fox News Digital. "This is the same governor who implored residents in her state not to travel to Florida earlier this year because of COVID. Only for her to take a private jet to the Sunshine State. She only apologized after she got caught. "

"But she'll get away with this too," he continued. "Because with Democrats -- Biden, Pelosi, Newsom, Lightfoot, Bowser ... the list is endless ... it's rules for thee, not for Ds."

"You can set your watch" to the hypocrisy at this point, he added on Twitter.

Tori Sachs, director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, noted it was not the first time Whitmer had been busted in a bar.

MICHIGAN'S WHITMER APOLOGIZES AFTER MASKLESS PHOTO EMERGES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Before this week's hotel controversy, Whitmer has been seen on numerous occasions flaunting her own coronavirus policies. She apologized in May after video on social media appeared to show her ignoring social distancing guidelines while dining out with friends at a Michigan establishment.

"Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant," Whitmer said in a statement at the time. "As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitmer enforced some of the strictest coronavirus mandates in the country throughout the pandemic, some of which, critics argued, also seemed arbitrary. She introduced stay-at-home orders that shuttered "nonessential" local businesses while keeping marijuana dispensaries open for business. Her mask mandates came with the punishment of a $500 charge for a misdemeanor and that businesses could risk having their license suspended for not complying with her policies.

She wasn't the only Democratic leader to ignore their own mandates. Perhaps most notably, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught dining with friends at the fancy French Laundry restaurant last year after urging Californians to only interact with members of their own household.