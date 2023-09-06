‘OutKick The Morning’ with host Charly Arnolt brings no-holds-barred approach to new sports, culture show

"OutKick The Morning" with host Charly Arnolt premieres on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET to coincide with the start of the NFL season – but don’t expect the new morning show to focus solely on sports.

"What better way to kick off one of my favorite parts of the year than launch my brand-new show on OutKick, which I'm super stoked for," Arnolt told Fox News Digital.

"OutKick The Morning" will air each weekday on a variety of platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, or as Arnolt put it, "pretty much anywhere you’d go to get your streaming content."

The outspoken Arnolt believes OutKick, known for its no-holds-barred content, is a far cry from the Disney-owned ESPN where she was previously employed. She hopes to make a "very unique and special" morning show where everything is on the table.

"I'm excited to finally be able to talk about stories, exactly how I see them, instead of having to skirt around issues or worry about backlash for any given reason," Arnolt said.

"I'm just going to come at it from exactly how I feel. And I think people are going to appreciate that. And not only that, but the types of stories I'm going to be talking about, I also think are going to be very unique," she continued. "I'm not just looking to do the same thing everyone else is doing."

"OutKick The Morning" will develop into a two-hour show with a co-host joining Arnolt later this year.

Arnolt was convinced to join OutKick after meeting with Clay Travis, the outspoken founder of the rapidly growing media operation that blends culture, sports, gambling and politics.

"He very explicitly said, ‘If you have something that you want to say, as long as you have the facts to back it up and you feel strongly about it, I will never fault you for that, and you have no fear of any type of backlash or repercussions for saying what you feel is the truth,’" Arnolt recalled earlier this year.

While "OutKick The Morning" will launch the day the Detroit Lions visit the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2023 NFL season, Arnolt plans to branch out and cover anything she’s passionate about that OutKick fans would find interesting.

"This isn't going to be just a show where you're going to hear about like sports or politics," she said. "I'm big into health and fitness, so I plan on incorporating some of that also along with the news of the day, and topics that are necessary for each given day. Like just some of my passions. I'm really going to let loose a little bit here."

Fans of Arnolt know she is passionate about Ultimate Fighting Championship, where she works during major events. UFC President Dana White will be the guest on the debut episode of "OutKick The Morning," who Arnolt said is one of the "most interesting men in the world" today.

"One of the big topics that I'm going to be touching on the first day is about toxic masculinity. It's something that I've been talking about for a while now," Arnolt said. "I just think the idea is so ridiculous that men aren't allowed to be men anymore. And what better person to get the thoughts on what toxic masculinity has come to represent in this world than, you know, one of the ultimate men of this world, which is Dana White."

"OutKick The Morning" joins familiar OutKick programs such as "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis," "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," "Don’t @ Me! With Dan Dakich," "Hot Mic With Hutton & Withrow" and "Gaines for Girls."

Arnolt plans to follow in the footsteps of her colleagues and approach things with level-headedness.

"The thing I love about OutKick, and I think that as I've been here, I've come to just embrace it even more… it's not about politics. It's not about, you know, where you stand on that spectrum. It's just about having some common sense," Arnolt said.

"OutKick The Morning" will air every weekday at 8 a.m. ET from New York City.

