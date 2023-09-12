Expand / Collapse search
Ousted Spanish soccer president responds to World Cup kiss backlash, says it was not 'sexual'

Luis Rubiales resigned after he kissed a women's soccer player after Spanish team won World Cup

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Former Spanish soccer president speaks out following kiss controversy Video

Former Spanish soccer president speaks out following kiss controversy

Spain's former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales sits down with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan to discuss his resignation over the kiss he planted on a women's player after their World Cup victory.

Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales sat down for an exclusive interview with "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation following his announcement he was resigning after he kissed a female player on the lips after Spain's World Cup title.

Morgan asked Rubiales if he accepted the argument that his behavior was "macho."

"No, my behavior was inappropriate, but no sexual content," he said, adding that he celebrated in similar fashion when he was a player.

Luis Rubiales hand over head

Luis Rubiales, President of Spain's football federation, during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

SPAIN SOCCER FEDERATION FIRES WOMEN'S WORLD CUP-WINNING HEAD COACH AMID PRESIDENT'S CONTROVERSY

Rubiales resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation after he kissed Spain’s Jenni Hermoso follow the team's World Cup victory in August.

"After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rubiales was suspended 90 days after initially refusing to resign from his post and claimed during an address to soccer officials that he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists."

Morgan asks Rubiales about the backlash he's received, including from Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos. 

Luis Rubiales walks off field

Luis Rubiales, then-President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

SPAIN'S JORGE VILDA RIPS LUIS RUBIALES IN LATEST TWIST TO KISS DRAMA

"I think his behavior was unacceptable and, as president of the Federation and one of the representatives of Spanish football, I think he has made a mistake,’ Ramos said, according to reports. "Instead of everyone talking about the Rubiales issue, appearing on the pages of newspapers worldwide, we should once again congratulate the women’s team because the players have been proclaimed world champions."

Spanish officials launched an inquiry into Rubiales following the kiss and the prosecutor's office reportedly said that based on Hermoso’s statements, it has no doubts the kiss was "not consensual."

Morgan also asked Rubiales if he's thought about a possible conviction and the possibility of going to prison. 

Luis Rubiales at the World Cup

Luis Rubiales, then-President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, celebrates after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The former Spanish soccer federation president said he had faith that the truth would come out. 

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.