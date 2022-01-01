Ousted Democratic county executive warns her party faces 'bloodbath' in 2022, conveys 'weakness'

Recently ousted Democratic Nassau County (N.Y.) Executive Laura Curran told "Watters' World" on Saturday that her party is conveying weakness and faces a "bloodbath" in the 2022 midterms if it doesn't step up.

LAURA CURRAN: Unfortunately, my party, the Democratic Party, just conveys weakness right now. It almost feels like elder abuse with what's going on with President Biden. He has a hard time putting a sentence together. I think everyone gets nervous listening to him talk, he's going to mess up. What we need always, and especially now, is someone who exudes confidence and competence. Someone who sets a reassuring tone. And we're not getting that at the top right now, and unfortunately, I think your previous guest, Karl Rove, is absolutely right. I think it's going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats in the midterms.

As a Democrat, I think it's really important to have a strong, two-party system. I think it's good for democracy. I don't think it should be one-party rule either way, but unfortunately it seems like we're giving the Republicans ammunition just to shoot us because we exude this weakness. People want to be reassured that government is there for them, not telling them what to do, but making sure the roads are in good shape, making sure the sewage is properly run, making sure that public safety is where it should be. That's what people are expecting. Unfortunately, my party is not delivering this right now.

