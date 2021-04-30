Expand / Collapse search
Oregon small business owner slams governor's new shutdown order: 'Against our constitutional rights'

Fox News Staff
Jen Jacobson, owner of Beloved Cheesecakes, blasts Oregon for imposing an indoor dining ban in cities for a third time while chains like Costco remain open.

An Oregon small business owner slammed Gov. Kate Brown on "Fox & Friends" Friday for her decision to shut down indoor dining in the state's major cities for a third time while chain stores like Costco remain open. Jen Jacobson, owner of Beloved Cheesecakes, said business owners feel like they have been made a "scapegoat" for the spread of the virus. 

JEN JACOBSON: She doesn't have the authority. It goes against our constitutional rights. I'm essential. I'm a mom.

I'm providing for my family. I don't know why there's a target on small businesses and restaurants when I can go to Costco and get my groceries for the week for the shop and be shoulder to shoulder with people.

It's not right. I don't know, I feel like we're being a scapegoat for the COVID spread and it's not right.

