Asking OPEC to drill more is 'lunacy' after being energy independent: Mike Taylor

Mike Taylor from Combined Energy Services emphasized his concern about the current state of America's energy sector and his disapproval of President Biden's energy policies Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

MIKE TAYLOR: "I don't even know where to begin to start. Here in New York, my family, we're a propane gas and heating oil company. We've been in business for over 54 years and I've never seen consumers put in the crunch they're in right now. We're seeing home heating oil prices, gasoline and diesel are up 50% to 60% since last year. Propane gas is up over 70. Natural gas futures for next winter are trading at 117% of where they were a year ago. A year ago, we were energy independent. Now we're asking OPEC to please drill more. It's absolute lunacy what we've done here in this country."

Day one of the new administration, they came in and shut down the pipeline, a new pipeline construction. We ended drilling on federal lands. It's amazing what had happened immediately. So you're not seeing a lot of reinvestment back into petroleum exploration and drilling and gathering.

