'OnlyFans' squatter allegedly installs stripper pole, trashes $900K home

The Seattle Police Department removed two squatters, one of whom identified as an "OnlyFans influencer," who installed a stripper pole in a $900,000 home while allegedly forging a lease agreement, according to a report from KIRO 7.

"Yes, it’s been a stressful situation," the landlord of the Seattle property Leka Devatha told the outlet Sunday. "And I just feel emotionally relieved. Not just that we got the squatters out, but we are making the neighborhood safe again."

"One of the uninvited… lists herself as an ‘OnlyFans influencer’ on LinkedIn. The couple is now gone. They left behind clothes, a half-eaten cake, and… a stripper pole," the outlet reported.

"I don’t know if she was planning on creating content here or what she was doing, but it’s just scary to think that that’s what they were going to use the unit for," the landlord said about what she discovered in the apartment.

"They told me they were doing some plumbing and electrical work so that just leads me to believe they are destroying my property one room at a time," she told KIRO.

Devatha described how it was a "real estate nightmare" discovering that a man and a woman entered one of her vacant units, changed the locks and took over.

When she confronted them, they refused to leave, she said on Instagram. "I went over to meet these squatters… and saw that they had ripped out the carpets, taken out the door trim, and God knows what else," she said.

The squatters claimed they signed a lease and when the landlord originally tried to get law enforcement involved, they informed her it was a civil matter, and she would need to hire an attorney.

"My question to the Seattle City Council is how do you condone this kind of behavior and how are you protecting your landlords?" Devatha said.

The names of the individuals in question have not immediately been released to the public. Fox News Digital reached out to police but did not immediately receive the information in time for publication.