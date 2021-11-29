Kayleigh McEnany rips Biden's COVID hypocrisy: 'No one has politicized this virus more'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden for politicizing COVID as fears mount about the new omicron variant. McEnany made those remarks on Monday, highlighting the hypocrisy of how the Biden administration has chosen to tackle the pandemic.

OMICRON VARIANT IS ‘CAUSE FOR CONCERN, NOT A CAUSE FOR PANIC,’ BIDEN SAYS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: At the end of the day, no one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden. You have the mask-wearing incident there, you have Kamala saying on the campaign trail, If Donald Trump tells me to take the vaccine, I won't take it. You had Biden mimicking that rhetoric. Then they get into office. Yay, take the vaccine. That should have been the message back on the campaign trail as well on travel restrictions. Trump's xenophobic for this, and now all of a sudden travel restrictions work. Are you sensing a pattern here? Because you should. It is a politicization of this virus on this campaign trail. They dismiss the policies; they eschewed the policies they are now putting in place. They were always effective... Where's the consistency rather than outright politicization of COVID 19?

