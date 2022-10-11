Oklahoma's 'Girl Scout Murders' continue to haunt, mystify authorities four decades later, Fox Nation explores

In June of 1977, two busloads of Girl Scouts from Tulsa arrived in the woods of the nearby Cherokee reservation. But their first night there turned to horror when three of the young girls, ages 8, 9, and 10, are discovered brutally beaten and murdered.



Fox Nation's latest miniseries delves into the haunting 45-year-old mystery of the three young girl scouts who were brutally beaten, sexually assaulted and murdered at Camp Scott near Tulsa, Oklahoma. The "Girl Scout Murders" debuted for subscribers on Monday, giving viewers a deep look into the tragic disappearances of eight-year-old Lori Lee Farmer, nine-year-old Michelle Guse and ten-year-old Doris Denise Milner, who were mysteriously abducted from their tent and later found dead.



Following the discovery of their bodies, the local sheriff quickly identified a suspect and a massive, 10-month manhunt was launched for the man, a Cherokee Indian with a violent past named Gene Leroy Hart.



But after a controversial and divisive trial came to a shocking conclusion — with a local jury ultimately acquitting Hart — it left Oklahoma with more questions than answers.

"I'm thinking of kids sitting around a campfire and everybody's telling ghost stories," Fox Nation host and crime expert Nancy Grace said. "They started right here with Camp Scott and this story, except this is not a story. These are real little girls, ages eight, nine and ten, that lost their lives that night."

Stacey Shaun Perkins, curator of Locust Grove, Oklahoma's Rural Museum of Poetry, who was only 14-years-old at the time the murders took place, said the community was "proud" of Camp Scott, saying the local newspaper even featured a two-page spread dedicated to the venue the year before.

"My feelings about what happened to these three girls go deep, and there's a feeling of shame and guilt because this is my town and I love this town and I loved growing up here," Perkins said in the four-part series, though she admitted the community lacked "protection."

"There were teenagers who were known to drive around the camp and hoot and holler and shout out and try to scare the girls at night," she said.

Perkins added that a back road made the camp easily accessible to anyone.

Though the case is no doubt cold, recent developments in 2022 have spawned more interest in the story, as Oklahoma author and teacher Faith Phillips discovers new and potentially shocking details about who may have committed the Girl Scout Murders.



Earlier this year, authorities announced that DNA evidence had strongly linked Hart to the case, who - despite his acquittal decades prior - had died in prison serving time for previous crimes.

Grace, who hears from several of Hart's relatives in the Fox Nation series, discussed the infamous killings on Tuesday's edition of "Fox & Friends," telling co-host Steve Doocy the case left her so traumatized that she and her husband decided to attend scout camp with their children.

"A high school teacher reignited the case and has come up with several leads," Grace said, giving way to the possibility that the decades-long mystery may finally be solved.