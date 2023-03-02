Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Biden to visit East Palestine: 'The people want to see the president'

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) called on President Biden to visit East Palestine, Ohio as residents are concerned about their health after the train derailment released toxic chemicals into the town.

DeWine joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss how the state is handling the aftermath of the disaster.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it's "absurd" that the train, which derailed on Feb. 3, wasn't classified as carrying "high hazardous material," and he is calling on Congress to take action.

OHIO RESIDENTS FEAR TRAIN DERAILMENT POISONED AIR, GROUND, REPORT ANIMALS DYING

A train with 50 cars, 10 of them carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine. The incident caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground, and also sent a plume of smoke high into the air.

DeWine said he has been in touch with the EPA who said the air quality should only be a temporary issue.

"What they tell us is that for the short term, this is no problem, should not be a problem, if that persists for year after year and people continue to breathe that, then yes, it would in fact, be a problem."

DeWine said they are doing everything they can to monitor the air and water and reassured citizens that their drinking water is safe to consume.

"I think we have to make a distinction. Drinking water is coming from wells way down in the ground. We're testing the five wells that provide water for the people in the village every single week. We tested again yesterday, and announced the results, that the results were good."

DeWine said residents can immediately access a health clinic and be examined regardless of insurance. In the long-term, DeWine said there will be a "very significant fund" set up to address any long-term health impacts

"The railroad is going to have to establish that fund in conjunction with officials. Ultimately, that will be supervised by a court," he said, adding that the president should visit the area to show his support.

"The president needs to come. The people want to see the president. He should be there," said DeWine.

The governor promised that his team will not go away and will stay with the citizens to continue to "work on the problem."

Ohio officials evacuated residents three days after the derailment while they conducted a controlled release of vinyl chloride which was intended to prevent an explosion, but sent thick chemical smoke into the air.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a tweet on Tuesday that it hasn't detected any health concerns with the air in the area. However, an independent analysis by scientists from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon University said nine air pollutants were at higher than normal levels.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.