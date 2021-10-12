Ohio father shuttles children to school in limo as state grapples with bus driver shortages

An Ohio father has taken to shuttling his children and others to school in the family limousine as the Buckeye state and more continue to struggle with bus driver shortages amid schools returning to in-person learning.

Sean Rogers Jr. joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday to discuss how he took matters into his own hands, while emphasizing the importance of his children's education despite the nationwide labor shortage.

"They missed the bus about a whole week, Rogers Jr. said. "I stepped in and decided to take them to school… They had friends there as well, and they missed the bus as well, probably about a week or so."

"So I took the next big step to get a bigger vehicle, which is the limo and started to take them in a limo."



Cities around the nation are dealing with school bus driver shortages, with Columbus, Ohio, in particular losing around 200 drivers since 2019.

"They're always going to have education," Rogers Jr. said. "Education to me comes first. Education plays a big part in our family."

Many families around the nation have been affected by the shortage, which many argue has been made worse by the pandemic. According to the State of School Transportation 2021 Report, 81% of those who responded said COVID-19 has made the initial issue much worse.

In August, the Washington Post reported a school in Delaware is paying parents to drive their children to school and as they struggle to recruit new drivers amid the nationwide labor shortage.

Just last month, Massachusetts enlisted the National Guard to help shuttle kids to school as more classrooms transition back to in-person learning amid the pandemic.

"If the numbers have started climbing… I'm going to continue to do what I can do to help these families get their kids to school," Rogers Jr. said. "If it gets to the point where, you know, the limo is not enough, then I would definitely pull a charter bus out and we'll go from there."