Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ohio congressman slams Hillary Clinton's Trump-Nazi comparison: 'They have no agenda to run on'

Clinton compares Trump's Ohio rally with JD Vance to Hitler speeches

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Bill Johnson reacts to Hillary Clinton's Trump-Nazi comparison: 'Not a surprise' Video

Rep. Bill Johnson reacts to Hillary Clinton's Trump-Nazi comparison: 'Not a surprise'

Rep. Bill Johnson weighs in after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared Donald Trump's recent Ohio rally to Hitler speeches.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, ripped Hillary Clinton Monday after she compared former President Trump's Ohio rally with Senate candidate JD Vance to Nazi events. On "Fox & Friends First," Johnson said the comparison was "not a surprise" considering Clinton and other Democrats have resorted to name-calling against Republicans and added that the left uses such tactics because they have "no agenda to run on."

Former President Donald Trump welcomes JD Vance, Republican candidate for U.S. Senator for Ohio, to the stage at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Former President Donald Trump welcomes JD Vance, Republican candidate for U.S. Senator for Ohio, to the stage at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (AP )

HILLARY CLINTON COMPARES TRUMP'S OHIO EVENT TO A NAZI RALLY

REP. BILL JOHNSON: She's referred to conservative Republicans as deplorables. The president himself has called us semi-fascists, called conservatives enemies of the state if we disagree with him. They reverted to name-calling because they have absolutely no agenda to run on and everything they've done since Joe Biden has come into office has turned the country upside down. So not a surprise that Hillary Clinton would do something like this

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Rep. Bill Johnson rips Democrats for resorting to name-calling: 'They have absolutely no agenda to run on' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.