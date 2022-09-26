Ohio congressman slams Hillary Clinton's Trump-Nazi comparison: 'They have no agenda to run on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, ripped Hillary Clinton Monday after she compared former President Trump's Ohio rally with Senate candidate JD Vance to Nazi events. On "Fox & Friends First," Johnson said the comparison was "not a surprise" considering Clinton and other Democrats have resorted to name-calling against Republicans and added that the left uses such tactics because they have "no agenda to run on."

HILLARY CLINTON COMPARES TRUMP'S OHIO EVENT TO A NAZI RALLY

REP. BILL JOHNSON: She's referred to conservative Republicans as deplorables. The president himself has called us semi-fascists, called conservatives enemies of the state if we disagree with him. They reverted to name-calling because they have absolutely no agenda to run on and everything they've done since Joe Biden has come into office has turned the country upside down. So not a surprise that Hillary Clinton would do something like this

