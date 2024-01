Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The city of Toronto has come under fire for banning tobogganing on 45 hills during the snowy season.

City Councillor Brad Bradford was particularly incensed since East Lynn Park, a popular spot for tobogganing in his ward, was among the hills now deemed unsafe.

"This is just nonsense," Bradford said to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Friday. "It's the no fun city when you start seeing them cracking down on tobogganing, especially in a place that has decades of experience and a tradition of tobogganing."

Bradford told Fox News Digital that the latest ruling also prevented traditional safety methods for the now-restricted hills, infuriating locals.

"This is the kind of thing that makes people frustrated and upset about the City of Toronto. For years - decades - families have been tobogganing in this park in my community. I even bring my own daughter here. For people to wake up one day and see ‘no tobogganing’ signs makes them furious. Even worse, the City is now refusing to put out safety measures like padding and hay bales that they have done in the past," he read.

Despite the city’s ruling, Bradford believed that people will choose to sled in East Lynn Park regardless and hopes Toronto will not take actions against them.

"Regardless of what the city says or does, people are still going to choose to go sledding here. The city would be better to offer some protection rather than an all-or-nothing approach," Bradford said. "While I think putting up the signs in the first place was a waste of the city's resources, I certainly hope they don't follow it up with actually trying to enforce this by-law. No one wants to see little Jimmy getting a ticket for an afternoon of sledding with his friends."

In an email to Fox News Digital, a spokesman for the city of Toronto explained that hills were deemed unsafe upon inspections based on several safety hazards.

"Hills not designated for tobogganing may pose hazards, including proximity to nearby trees or tree lines, condition of the turf/grass on the hill under the snow, nearby fences, paths or trails, and proximity to playgrounds and kids play areas, buildings or structures," the spokesman said.

He added, "It’s also worth noting that the City permits tobogganing at most park locations. In fact, there are many slopes across the 1,500+ parks that can potentially be used for sliding and tobogganing."

Established in 2017, Toronto’s toboggan hill inspection program regularly inspects local hills as a safety precaution. Currently, there are 29 designated toboggan hills open across 27 park locations.