Obama takes shot at Trump over birther controversy in NBC national parks segment

Former President Barack Obama participated in a generally apolitical NBC "Today" segment Wednesday about his new Netflix show on national parks, but he couldn't resist sneaking in a seeming shot at Donald Trump.

To promote "Our Great National Parks," he and anchor Al Roker led local Washington, D.C., children in a scavenger hunt in Virginia's Great Falls National Park. At one point, Obama reminisced about seeing a group of whales migrating in Hawaii.

After one of the children alluded to it being the state where he was born, Obama said, "I was born in Hawaii, yeah … Honolulu. See, you know more than some people know about where I was born."

Obama smiled, clearly referencing the infamous "birther" controversy from earlier in his career. Proponents of the theory said he was born outside the United States and was ineligible for the presidency. Obama eventually produced his longform birth certificate in 2011, but Trump continued to question its authenticity afterward.

Obama, and future NBC late-night host Seth Meyers, memorably skewered Trump over the birther controversy and his rumored run for high office at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.

"No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald," Obama said at the time. "That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"

Five years later, Trump successfully ran for president and replaced Obama in the White House, although he said revenge for the dinner roast wasn't on his mind. During the campaign, he said Obama was clearly born in the United States and said Hillary Clinton was the catalyst for the birther theory.

Back in the studio after the segment aired, fellow "Today" host Craig Melvin chuckled and said of Obama, "He couldn't resist."

Obama narrated and helped produce the five-part national parks series for Netflix, which features parks from around the world.