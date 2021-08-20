DC elites mocked for reported worries about Obama bash's 'chilling effect' on party scene

Politico Playbook's report Friday on the recent "chilling effect on the D.C. party scene" by Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash is being described as one of the more revealing reports ever posted on Washington's culture.

It might not be a pressing issue for Americans worried about sending their children to school or the unfolding Afghanistan crisis, but to some select Washingtonians, it is. Since Obama held his star-studded party in Martha's Vineyard this month amid a coronavirus surge in the country, Washington's elite are worried they can't cut loose or they, too, will face judgment.

"The bashing of the bash is having a chilling effect on the D.C. party scene as (especially Democratic) pols and their staffers scramble to figure out when and where — or even if — they can party again," Playbook's Tara Palmeri wrote.

The report quoted multiple D.C. media and political figures who were worried they might look bad for holding soirees with COVID swirling, particularly after President Obama's shindig was criticized as irresponsible.

CRITICS SLAM OBAMA'S BIRTHDAY BASH AFTER MARTHA'S VINEYARD REPORTS INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

"What we could do six weeks ago, we can’t do now," said Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod. "We have to be so cognizant because Republicans are looking for any reason to call us hypocrites or to call us liars."

"I just think there’s a stigma to throwing any kind of event," said John Arundel, former associate publisher of Washington Life magazine and managing director of Perdicus Communications. "The optics of throwing the party or being at the party, it can be chilling."

Readers of Playbook learned that The Hill's Editor at Large Steve Clemons, lobbyist Heather Podesta, and French Ambassador Philippe Étienne were planning to "host another lavish party at the French ambassador’s residence in September" but have been forced to delay it to November.

Playbook reported Democrats can't be too concerned about the optics of having parties, for fear they could "give Republicans an edge in fundraising and campaigning."

GUESTS AT OBAMA BIRTHDAY PARTY DELETE INSTAGRAM POSTS AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT SEEN DANCING AT ‘EPIC’ BASH

"Not all parties are being scrapped," Palmeri wrote. "Hill aides are advising their bosses on which ones to attend as event planners try to draw those luminaries to their parties. It can’t be a party just for a party’s sake, several of the advisers told us. There has to be a greater cause to justify going."

Journalists "could suffer, too," the report added, noting the Washington book circuit scene is "in limbo."

Voices from the left and right were amused by the report.

"This might be the most (unintentionally) revelatory piece of DC journalism in a generation," Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer tweeted.

"I know there's not a lot going on right now but let's not forget the real victims," conservative writer Jim Treacher added.