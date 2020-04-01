OANN removed from White House virus briefing rotation after violating policy, WHCA announces

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The White House Correspondents' Association announced on Wednesday that it is removing One America News Network (OANN) from its coronavirus briefing rotation after its reporter allegedly violated its policy.

"As you are all aware, the WHCA issued a policy last month to restrict seating in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room to comply with CDC guidelines on social distancing," the WHCA board wrote. "Under this policy, we have asked reporters who don't have a seat not to attend press briefings."

"We are writing to inform you that the WHCA Board has voted this evening to remove a news outlet from the rotation for a seat in the briefing room. We did this because a report for this outlet twice attended press briefings in contravention of this policy. ... We do not take this action lightly. This is a matter of public safety."

OANN's White House correspondent Chanel Rion was seen at Wednesday's briefing asking questions while standing at the back of the briefing room.

According to OANN anchor Alex Salvi, Rion was invited as a special guest of White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

OANN, Rion, and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.