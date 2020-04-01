China's government-run propaganda video includes CNN, MSNBC journalists, Hillary Clinton, celebs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A video montage released by a Chinese government-run news outlet used journalists from CNN and MSNBC, as well as politicians and celebrities, in order to attack President Trump.

The Washington Examiner first highlighted the video, which was shared last week by Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper, showing the backlash Trump received for referring to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" in reference to the disease's origin.

The montage features multiple media figures, prominent Democrats and celebrities critical of the rhetoric.

"Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus? Why do you keep using this? A lot of people are saying it's racist," ABC News' White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is seen in an edited exchange with President Trump during a press briefing last month.

"It's easy to scapegoat people and that is what has always happened when there have been pandemics or epidemics," MSNBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel said. "This is a virus that came from the territory of China but came from bats. This is a bat virus, not a China virus."

The video later shows CNN anchor Chris Cuomo slamming Trump for crossing out the word "corona" in his prepared remarks and writing "Chinese" in its place.

"Who does that help?" Cuomo asked. "We don't need an enemy. We have one -- the virus!"

He added: "It's not about China, it's about us."

The video features tweets written by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot all condemning Trump's "racist" rhetoric.

Hollywood entertainers who were critical of the president also appear in the video, including "Hulk" actor Mark Ruffalo and OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder.