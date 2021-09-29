NYC resident plans to write thank-you notes to all 36,000 NYPD officers

New York City resident Coretta James has handwritten over 4,000 thank-you notes to NYPD officers and does not plan to stop until she has written notes to all 36,000 officers in the city.

James said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the officers need an uplifting message and for people to let them know that "not everybody is against you."

SEN. TIM SCOTT: THE LEFT IS 'PUTTING POLITICS OVER PEOPLE' REGARDING POLICE REFORM

The notes come at a time where police retirements are spiking amid the "defund the police" movement, coinciding with low morale of officers throughout the country.

James said officers are not used to having people thank them for the job they're doing. In her notes to the officers, she thanks them for their service to the city and that "they're somebody's, somebody" because they have families too. She also reminds them that they're a special person because every day, officers put their life on the line.

"That's somebody's husband, wife, somebody's father or mother," she told host Ainsley Earhardt.

James said she writes about 10 notes a day, and will go to the precinct so she can personally address the notes before giving them out.

The idea came to James after she volunteered with the FDNY to send thank-you cards to service members stationed overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. When the troops started to return home, she decided to turn her pen and gratitude toward the NYPD.

PHILADELPHIA OFFICIALS ‘OUTRAGED’ AS DEMOCRAT-RUN CITY SURPASSES 400 HOMICIDES AMID CALLS FOR MORE POLICE

The Antigua native moved to New York City at 16 years old in 1989 and works as a nanny. At the time, she said police weren’t on her radar, and she does not come from a law enforcement or military family, but she developed an appreciation for the uniform from interacting with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James said after she's finished with the NYPD she wants to continue to show her gratitude by writing notes to Philadelphia, D.C., and Boston officers.