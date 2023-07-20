NYC mocked after discouraging migrants to seek asylum: 'No longer a Sanctuary City'

New York City was mercilessly mocked on social media after Mayor Eric Adams said his administration would be putting up posters at the border discouraging migrants from settling in the city, citing a lack of shelter and services to accommodate them.

"We have no more room in the city," the Democrat announced at a press conference, Wednesday. The posters warn of the high cost of living and suggest migrants "consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.."

Conservative commentators latched onto the mayor's comments, after he and other Democrats have long defended NYC's "Sanctuary City" status for immigrants.

Canadian psychologist and podcast host Jordan Peterson ridiculed, "I guess NYC is no longer a ‘Sanctuary city.’ Any other idiot radical ideas you're dispensing with, Mayor Adams?"

Outkick Sports writer Ian Miller mocked the liberal city for shifting away from their welcoming policy after "dealing with the consequences of their own actions."

"Wait what happened to being a sanctuary city? Truly bizarre that New York would suddenly change their entire policy after being forced to deal with the consequences of their own actions," he wrote.

Ron DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern echoed that sentiment. "Sanctuary cities don’t like dealing with the fallout of their own policies," he tweeted before calling out President Biden's handling of the border crisis.



NYC officials revealed in June they were at a "tipping point" with over 50,000 migrants under their care, outnumbering even the homeless in the city.

Other conservatives called out Adams for rebuffing migrants while suggesting every U.S. city could handle the influx of migrants coming across the border.

"This is really incredible. NYC - the largest city in America - claims they can’t handle migrants, but assumes poor border towns in Texas can?" Ohio State Representative Brian Stewart tweeted.

"Shipping migrants to these Blue State 'sanctuary city' blowhards was the best thing that ever happened. ‘No, see, we meant YOU guys down south were supposed to shut up and enjoy the vibrant diversity of unlimited migration...’," journalist John Hayward mocked.

Over 90,000 migrants have traveled to New York City since April 2022. Adams has argued they should be "sent to every city" throughout the country, calling the border crisis a "national issue."