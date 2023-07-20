Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NYC mocked after discouraging migrants to seek asylum: 'No longer a Sanctuary City'

NYC put up posters telling migrants to 'Please consider another city' as local officials announced it was at a 'tipping point'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
New York City was mercilessly mocked on social media after Mayor Eric Adams said his administration would be putting up posters at the border discouraging migrants from settling in the city, citing a lack of shelter and services to accommodate them.

"We have no more room in the city," the Democrat announced at a press conference, Wednesday. The posters warn of the high cost of living and suggest migrants "consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.."

Conservative commentators latched onto the mayor's comments, after he and other Democrats have long defended NYC's "Sanctuary City" status for immigrants.

Canadian psychologist and podcast host Jordan Peterson ridiculed, "I guess NYC is no longer a ‘Sanctuary city.’ Any other idiot radical ideas you're dispensing with, Mayor Adams?" 

NYC MAYOR ADAMS RIDICULED FOR SUGGESTING MIGRANTS BE HOUSED IN PRIVATE RESIDENCES: ‘TRAIN IS OFF THE TRACKS’

NYC Mayor Eric Adams during press conference

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced at a Wednesday press conference regarding migrants, "We have no more room in the city." ((Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images))

Outkick Sports writer Ian Miller mocked the liberal city for shifting away from their welcoming policy after "dealing with the consequences of their own actions."

"Wait what happened to being a sanctuary city? Truly bizarre that New York would suddenly change their entire policy after being forced to deal with the consequences of their own actions," he wrote.

Ron DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern echoed that sentiment. "Sanctuary cities don’t like dealing with the fallout of their own policies," he tweeted before calling out President Biden's handling of the border crisis.
 

NYC officials revealed in June they were at a "tipping point" with over 50,000 migrants under their care, outnumbering even the homeless in the city.

NEW YORK CITY SPEND $50K TO SEND MIGRANTS TO FLORIDA, TEXAS, CHINA: REPORT

Migrants in NYC

Migrants MANHATTAN - NY - 05/03/2023 - Recently arrived Migrants are pictured in the processing area at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has resumed a controversial initiative whereby his administration charters entire buses and uses them to transport newly-arrived asylum seekers to Democrat-run cities, including New York.  ((Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images))

Other conservatives called out Adams for rebuffing migrants while suggesting every U.S. city could handle the influx of migrants coming across the border.

"This is really incredible. NYC - the largest city in America - claims they can’t handle migrants, but assumes poor border towns in Texas can?" Ohio State Representative Brian Stewart tweeted.

"Shipping migrants to these Blue State 'sanctuary city' blowhards was the best thing that ever happened. ‘No, see, we meant YOU guys down south were supposed to shut up and enjoy the vibrant diversity of unlimited migration...’," journalist John Hayward mocked.

Over 90,000 migrants have traveled to New York City since April 2022. Adams has argued they should be "sent to every city" throughout the country, calling the border crisis a "national issue."

