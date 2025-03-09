NYC judges letting violent perps go as much as 85% of the time: report

New York City judges are allowing violent offenders back on the streets at an alarming rate, according to an analysis by the New York Post.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Wanda Licitra, who was appointed by former mayor Bill DeBlasio, released 29 out of 34 (85%) of alleged violent felons between January to June 2024, according to the analysis, which examined 96 judges who handled at least 25 cases over the six-month window.

Licitra, a former Legal Aid Society attorney who took the bench in 2021, has reportedly garnered a reputation for letting violent criminals walk free. In February 2022, she released Frank Abrokwa, who was accused of shoving his own excrement into a Bronx female subway rider’s face. Abrokwa was freed without bail even after wailing "f--k you bitch" at the judge in a courtroom tirade.

The alleged perpetrator's actions purportedly were not bail eligible under New York’s bail reform laws.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Valentina Morales allowed 83 of 101 alleged violent felons to return home without bail during that same six-month period.

Among the most egregious of them was convicted felon Eric Taylor. Taylor was accused of giving a 24-year-old woman walking to work in Union Square a concussion, black eye and cut by smashing her in the face with a heavy bag. Morales let the alleged perpetrator walk free, despite the fact that his assault was bail-eligible, and he had a long rap sheet of felonies and misdemeanors.

The judge, also a DeBlasio appointee, has reportedly earned the nickname "Judge let-em-go" by New York City law enforcement.

Judge Robert Rosenthal let 67% of violent offenders walk without bail during the first six months of 2024. The judge was even so brazen as to allow Jason Ayala, who was facing violent robbery charges, to leave jail on supervised release in January 2025.

The so-called supervision did not deter Ayala from going on an alleged sexual assault spree the very next day in which he is accused of molesting two children aged 12 and 14, and three adult women in 30 minutes. His charges in the case are pending.

Judge Marva Brown of Manhattan Criminal Court has released 62% of accused violent perpetrators during the first half of 2024, according to the Post's analysis. Brown let Amira Hunter off after she allegedly bashed a subway cellist over the head with a metal water bottle in February 2024.

Bronx Criminal Court Judge Eugene Bowen let 87 out of 113 accused violent felons walk free during the time period, the analysis showed. The judge allowed two accused cop beaters to walk free after prosecutors asked for $10,000 bail, in Feb. 2024.

The judges in question did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.