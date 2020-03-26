NYC councilman shares grim coronavirus warning: 'If it could happen here, it could happen anywhere'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As New York battles more than 23,000 confirmed cases throughout just the five boroughs alone, councilman Eric Ulrich criticized the "woefully unprepared" public health system and warned other counties that "If it Could happen so quickly here... it could happen anywhere."

"I think a lot of people are concerned about the direction of our city and our response," he added. "We were woefully underprepared and clearly we can make this mistake in other parts of the country."

With New York City now the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, Ulrich fears they may face a shortage of medical personnel.

"As more and more doctors and nurses and other first responders get the virus, they are unable to help their fellow New Yorkers and people who are sick and who need the help," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Thursday.

"I think we are going to have a shortage not of ventilators anytime soon, [but] we will have a shortage of medical professionals."

Ulrich's comments come a day after a New York City hospital's assistant nursing manager, 48-year-old Kious Kelly, died two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Slamming New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of the crisis, Ulrich said he was disappointed that the mayor did not take the coronavirus crisis seriously from the outset.

"The mayor dragged his feet, did not want to close our public school system and put countless people at risk," Ulrich said, pointing to the Brooklyn public school principal who died of complications from the coronavirus.