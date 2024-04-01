NY Times blasted for ‘disgraceful’ coverage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller’s funeral

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York Post shamed rival paper The New York Times on Sunday after the Gray Lady failed to cover pointed comments by Stephanie Diller, the widow of slain New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller.

Stephanie Diller received a standing ovation when she approached the lectern to deliver her remarks at her husband’s funeral on Saturday before demanding change by asking, "How many more police officers and how many more families have to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?" She also put a spotlight on other recent police officers who were killed on the job.

The Post’s editorial board published a piece headlined, "The New York Times’ disgraceful, deceitful ‘report’ on Detective Diller’s funeral," which said the remarks "somehow turned out to be news not fit to print for the New York Times."

"Her words made the front page of The Post and even the hyperleft Daily News; nebbishy Newsday at least put the funeral on Page One," the Post’s editorial board wrote. "Yet the Times stuck its report on page A21, without even a ‘tracer’ on the front page. (The one local story that got that privilege was about… new city trash containers.) The article quoted the widow’s eulogy, but not her most newsworthy appeal."

The editorial board continued: "Not even in the online version, with no space limit at all, though it ran 1,100-plus words. But the Times did find room for the ever-important ‘Republicans pounce’ angle: nearly 300 words on how ‘Some people — particularly Republicans — have seized on the killing as emblematic of what they consider the lax laws and public safety policies promoted by New York Democrats,’ when, the article ‘explained,’ major crime reports in the city are down 2% this year over last."

The Post’s editorial board wrote that the Times "offered a masterclass in how to present disingenuous spin in the guise of honest reporting" and declared its motto has become "Only the news that supports our agenda."

The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Diller was fatally shot last week during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as Diller was trying to make the suspect — Guy Rivera, 34 — exit the vehicle.

Rivera reportedly opened fire on Diller and his partner at about 5:45 p.m. The officers had approached the vehicle because it had been illegally parked at a bus stop.

Another man who was in the vehicle at the time of Diller's death, Lindy Jones, was also charged following the death, including for criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a weapon.

