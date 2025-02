The New York Post’s editorial board declared that CBS News could start to fix it’s "lefty-propaganda problem" by cutting ties with "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens.

Earlier this week, Federal Communication Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr knocked CBS News' conduct following the release of the network's unedited transcript of its "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

It showed that CBS News had aired only the first half of her response to "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker's question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not "listening" to the Biden administration in a preview clip that aired on "Face the Nation," but aired only the second half of her response during the primetime special.

In October, President Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News alleging election interference over its handling of the "60 Minutes" interview, accusing the network of aiding his Democratic rival through deceptive editing just days before the election.

The New York Post’s editorial board believes changes need to occur at CBS News as a result.

"Like all too many legacy media operations, it needs to clear out the partisan rot. It can start by booting ‘60 Minutes’ head producer Bill Owens, who has made all too many bad calls," the Post’s editorial board wrote.

"Most obviously, to slice-and-dice the Harris interview, cutting down one word-salad answer after another into seemingly coherent responses," the editorial board continued. "Owens told his staff that the interview editing was ‘perfectly fine’ and that ‘the company knows I will not apologize for anything we have done.’"

The Post editorial board said "hiding the true (incoherent!) nature of a favored presidential candidate" is "deception," not journalism.

"And viewers likely never would’ve never known about the deception if CBS hadn’t released her full response to one question in a promo," the board added.

The Post’s editorial board feels whether the footage is "legit grounds for President Trump’s lawsuit over the deceptive editing is another matter," but it is certainly a headache for CBS’ parent company as it seeks a merger with Skydance Media.

"Owens also oversaw a badly biased ‘60 Minutes’ report on the Gaza war that not only advanced the lie that Israel was blocking aid, but withheld the extremist affiliations of the advocates it showed claiming Washington was ‘complicit,’ in helping the Jewish state (supposedly) violate international law," the editorial board wrote.

Earlier this year, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people, slammed "60 Minutes" for a segment, "Dissent within the State Department over U.S. Role in Israel-Hamas War."

The group said "60 Minutes" played "directly into the hands of the enemies of the West who aim to show that support for Israel is not in the United States’ best interest."

"This segment, the latest example of major news outlets recklessly reporting on Israel's defensive war against Hamas, was shockingly one-sided, lacked factual accuracy, and relied heavily on misguided information," the AJC wrote.

"Perhaps most egregiously, the segment made almost no mention of Hamas’ actions that started this war, placing Palestinian civilians in Gaza in harm’s way for years by embedding weapons and other terrorist infrastructure in civilian areas," the Jewish advocacy group added.

"The segment only briefly referred to Hamas’ massacre on October 7, 2023, described their fighters as "militants" rather than terrorists, and even went so far as to elevate the outlandish notion that, following Hamas’ October 7 attack, Israel should have sought to make peace with Hamas terrorists rather than act in self-defense."

Between the Harris interview and the Israel-Hamas segment, The New York Post has seen enough.

"Axing Bill Owens won’t magically restore CBS News’ reputation; Americans’ trust in mainstream media is at an all-time low for a lot of reasons. But ousting the shameless partisans from power is a necessary start," the editorial board wrote.

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

