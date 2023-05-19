NY lawmaker denounces claim that veterans were evicted in favor of migrants as false, calls for investigation

A GOP lawmaker in New York claims the narrative that hotels were evicting veterans to house asylum seekers was untrue.

Veterans advocate and Army veteran Sharon Toney-Finch made headlines when she claimed that former military members were being booted from hotels to make way for incoming migrants. Toney-Finch’s charity, the Yerik Israel Toney [YIT] Foundation, describes itself as devoted to offering assistance to prematurely born children and their families as well as aiding "homeless and low-income military service veterans in need of living assistance."

Toney-Finch had initially claimed last week that 20 ex-military veterans had been informed they could no longer stay at three hotels in Orange County because asylum seekers were being transported there from New York.

State Assemblyman Brian Maher, who has worked with Toney-Finch, told the New York Post that after confronting her, he no longer believes this claim is true, and has severed ties with her organization.

"I asked her to give her permission to the bank to release the information. She denied authorization," Maher told The Post. "After two minutes, I called her back and explained how I was feeling about not being able to see that information, and then I asked her if that was something she made up, and that’s when she really had a hard time getting the words out — this is someone who I worked with over the last three years — but she did reveal to me that this is not something that took place."

Maher added, "Shortly after that, when I asked her why she would make something like that up, she said, ‘I had to help the veterans.’"

Fox News Digital reached out to him and Maher shared a public statement as well.

"The YIT Foundation purports to protect and support veterans, but the dishonest claims and fabrication of the facts by YIT does enormous harm to our homeless veterans by creating mistrust," he declared.

"I am no longer affiliated in any capacity with YIT nor offering it any more of my help. I am calling for an immediate investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office and the Orange County District Attorney into the YIT Foundation based on the new information that came to light today," the state lawmaker added.

"I would like to officially call on your office to investigate potential fraud of the YIT Foundation. It has come to my attention today that their recent claims to assist homeless veterans were not valid," Maher said. "I also believe there may be other fraudulent actions taking place."

When reached for comment, YIT told Fox News Digital, "There is a lot of things that has not happened. I am one of the Veterans YIT has helped that works voluntarily." Fox News Digital also attempted to obtain comment directly from Toney-Finch, but did not hear back.